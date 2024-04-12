Sr IPS officer Anurag Kumar appointed JD, CBI

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar was on Friday appointed to the post of Joint Director, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Kumar, a 2004 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is currently working in the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D).

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as the joint director (JD) in the CBI for a tenure upto February 24, 2027, it said. PTI AKV AS AS