Sr Railway official meets LG; discusses upcoming railway projects in J-K

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) A senior railway official on Tuesday called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed several upcoming projects including infrastructure development and passenger convenience, an official spokesperson said.

Northern Railway’s Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Jammu Division Uchit Singhal, who was recently conferred with Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar 2025, also briefed Sinha on the significant milestones achieved by the newly established division, the spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor congratulated Singhal on being conferred with the Ati Vishisht Rail Seva Puraskar.

The prestigious award recognises Singhal’s exceptional leadership and meticulous planning in managing train operations during Operation Sindoor in May and aftermath of floods in August-September last year.

Singhal briefed the Lt Governor on the significant milestones achieved by the Jammu Railway Division after its establishment in January last year.

He also discussed the upcoming railway projects slated for 2026 with respect to infrastructural development, non-fare revenue generation, business development and enhancing passenger convenience, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB