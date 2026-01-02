SRCC turns 100, begins centenary celebration

New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Friday formally began its centenary celebrations with a curtain-raiser event on the Delhi University's North Campus.

The event was presided over by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, who was the chief guest, and Ajay S Shriram, Chairman of the SRCC Governing Body, according to a said.

Yogesh Singh described the premier commerce college as a "globally recognised academic brand" and said its contribution extended far beyond rankings.

"A hundred years is long enough to build institutions, shape generations and influence the journey of a nation. SRCC has done all three," he said.

"Institutions like SRCC must now prepare leaders who create enterprises, not just join them, and who see leadership as a moral responsibility," he said.

As the college entered its 100th year, academic leaders, policymakers and distinguished alumni outline a yearlong programme of academic conclaves, policy dialogues, alumni engagements and global collaborations, the statement read.

The event opened with a floral tribute to Sir Shri Ram, the industrialist who founded the institution in the 1920s as The Commercial School to nurture indigenous business leadership in pre-Independence India.

A commemorative coffee table book, Timeless Frames, chronicling SRCC's journey from Daryaganj to its emergence as a globally recognised centre of excellence, was released on the occasion.

The VC said the country's rise to a USD 4 trillion economy underlines the importance of institutions like SRCC in producing world-class economists, entrepreneurs, and policy thinkers.

SRCC Principal Simrit Kaur said, "For a hundred years, SRCC has stood for purpose over profit and ethics over expediency." Sangeeta Jaitley, Justice A K Sikri, Sunit Sethi, Sminu Jindal, Vijay Goel, and Neeraj Ghei were among the noted alumni who attended the event. PTI VBH VN VN