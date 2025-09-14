Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrated across Kerala with temple rituals, processions

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 14 (PTI) Sree Krishna Jayanti was celebrated across Kerala on Sunday with special pujas at temples and vibrant processions featuring children dressed as Lord Krishna and Gopikas, officials said.

Temples, including Aranmula Parthasarathy and Guruvayur Sree Krishna, witnessed a heavy crowd from early morning as devotees thronged to participate in the celebrations.

As part of the festivities, Maha Shobha Yatras organised by Balagokulam featured children dressed as Lord Krishna and Gopikas, accompanied by parents and devotees. The processions moved to the rhythm of traditional percussion performances and showcased vibrant tableaux depicting different stages of Lord Krishna’s life.

Police and volunteers made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended his greetings on Sunday morning, wishing that the festival would inspire the triumph of truth and righteousness.

He also hoped this year’s celebrations would reflect the unity of human hearts.

Other political leaders and parties also shared Sree Krishna Jayanti greetings on their social media accounts. PTI TBA SSK