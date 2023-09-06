Sree Krishna Jayanti celebrated in Kerala; CM Vijayan extends greetings

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Sree Krishna Jayanti which was celebrated across the state with colourful processions of children dressed as Lord Krishna and Radha.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said that devotees cherish Lord Sree Krishna as a symbol of dharma, mercy, and compassion against adharmas (injustice).

"May this Sree Krishna Jayanthi reinforce the message of spreading the light of love and happiness. Best wishes to all," the Left veteran added.

Special poojas were conducted in temples, which witnessed a heavy rush of devotees.

Colourful processions were held as part of the 'maha shobha yatra' by the Balagokulam in various cities, towns, and villages in the state.

Shobha yatras of children -- dressed as Lord Krishna and Gopikas -- their parents and devotees, accompanied by chenda-melam and colourful tableaus depicting various stages of the Lord's life, were held across the state.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the police and the volunteers for the smooth conduct of the sobha yatra.