Sreedharan moves ahead with Kerala high-speed rail plan despite Union Budget omission

Malappuram (Kerala), Feb 2 (PTI) 'Metroman' E Sreedharan on Monday formally set the high-speed rail corridor project in motion in Kerala, opening an office in Ponnani even as the state remains outside the projects announced in the Union Budget.

The office was inaugurated at 9 am by his wife, Radha, who lit a ceremonial lamp. Sreedharan said the space would serve as a contact point for the public to understand the project and raise concerns.

"In the first phase, the office will be used to explain the project to people and clear their doubts," he said.

Public meetings will begin from February 15, starting in Malappuram, before moving to other districts along the proposed route.

With the office opening, official work on the project has begun, Sreedharan said, adding that staff would join in phases.

"Whatever we do must benefit the people and not cause trouble. If problems come, we must solve them and move forward," he said.

Sreedharan said fieldwork would begin in April, with decisions on alignment and station locations taken on the ground.

The project proposes 22 stations, and fieldwork is expected to be completed before June.

Survey work will follow, once public trust is built. "If people are taken into confidence, there is nothing to fear," he said.

Sreedharan said he would proceed without waiting for formal orders, citing the approaching monsoon.

"Time is money. We decided not to waste time," he said.

He said the proposed rail line, from Thiruvananthapuram to Kannur, would have a maximum speed of 200 kmph and would be implemented by the Railway Ministry, with the state government’s views sought after the DPR is prepared.

While Sreedharan remains confident of central approval, the Kerala government is currently pursuing a Regional Rapid Transit System along a similar corridor.