Sreekumar Pillai takes over as new Director of IGCAR

Chennai, Jan 1 (PTI) Sreekumar G Pillai, who was appointed as the new director of IGCAR, Kalpakkam, assumed charge on Thursday.

He succeeds C G Karhadkar, who retired on December 31, 2025, as director of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR).

"This leadership transition strengthens IGCAR's focus on advanced nuclear research, aligning with India's atomic energy goals," an official release here said.

Pillai, who holds a B.Tech in Chemical Engineering from Calicut University, joined the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai, in 1990 and served there for 35 years in various roles. He began his career at the Plutonium Plant in Trombay as Shift Charge Engineer, progressing to Senior Process Engineer and Superintendent (Operations).

"He brings over three decades of experience in spent fuel reprocessing, radioactive waste management, back-end fuel cycle operations, project management, procurement, safety assessments, and regulatory compliance," the release said.

His expertise covers design, construction, commissioning, and operations & maintenance of fuel cycle facilities. He led multidisciplinary engineering teams for the design of a second integrated reprocessing plant, embedding IAEA safeguard requirements, and participated in strategic safety reviews.

As Deputy Deputy Chief Executive, Nuclear Recycle Board, BARC, he oversaw the project management of two high value back-end facilities, seamlessly coordinating with multiple stakeholders and agencies to achieve project milestones within cost and schedule.

His major contributions were decontamination and recommissioning of the high-radiation process system, and commissioning of the Power Reactor Thoria spent fuel reprocessing facility. He was involved in IAEA safeguards & safety review for the integrated reprocessing facility.

"His contributions were central to the national objective of transitioning towards commercial deployment of second-stage nuclear power plants, by design; construction, commissioning & operation of recycle plants. He established robust financial monitoring mechanisms for high-value projects to ensure cost control," the release said. PTI JSP JSP SA