Sreelekha starts BJP election campaign in Kerala's Vattiyoorkavu constituency

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 7 (PTI) BJP councillor and retired DGP R Sreelekha inaugurated the party’s election campaign in the Vattiyoorkavu constituency here on Saturday amid reports that she may contest the upcoming Assembly election from the seat.

Sreelekha is a councillor representing the Sasthamangalam ward in the BJP-ruled Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

She inaugurated the campaign by colouring a lotus symbol drawn on a wall.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor V V Rajesh, Deputy Mayor Asha Nath G S and BJP leader S Suresh were also present on the occasion.

Speaking to reporters, Sreelekha said she would contest the Assembly election if the party leadership asks her to do so.

"It was on the party’s direction that I contested the local body election and was elected as a councillor from Sasthamangalam. Similarly, if the party directs me, I will contest, win and become an MLA," she said.

She said no official announcement had been made and that she would act according to the party’s direction. "Wait for it," Sreelekha said.

She added that the election campaign had begun in the constituency.

"Not only in Vattiyoorkavu, but the BJP’s lotus will also bloom across Kerala in the election. People of Kerala have joined the NDA for this purpose," she said.

BJP insiders said Sreelekha will be contesting the election from Vattiyoorkavu.

The battle in Vattiyoorkavu is expected to be a tough one, with the CPI(M) likely to field sitting MLA V K Prasanth, while senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan is also likely to contest from the constituency.

Vattiyoorkavu is among the BJP's priority constituencies, which it expects to win, given the number of votes it received in the 2024 Lok Sabha and 2025 local body elections. PTI TBA TBA KH