Sri Aurobindo documentary, cultural performances to highlight IHC’s I-Day celebrations

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Cultural performances, a documentary screening on Sri Aurobindo, and a motivational talk by wrestler Sangram Singh are among the events planned at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) to mark the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

To commence with the flag hoisting ceremony by IHC president Srinivas R Katikithala and IHC director KG Suresh, the celebrations will feature an array of performances showcasing India’s artistic diversity, including Bharatanatyam and Odissi dance recitals along with stirring patriotic songs.

“Independence Day is a time to reflect on our nation’s journey and reaffirm our commitment to service and community. The celebrations at IHC will showcase our cultural richness while unveiling initiatives that enhance the member experience," Katikithala said in a statement.

It will also host the screening of the documentary "Sri Aurobindo: The Beginning of Spiritual Journey". The film, which explores the early life and spiritual awakening of Sri Aurobindo, will be introduced by its producer-director Suraj Kumar and contextualised by film critic and journalist Murtaza Ali Khan.

Another highlight of the event will be a motivational talk by wrestler Sangram Singh, who will share his life journey, emphasising resilience, discipline, and the importance of an active lifestyle.

The IHC on the occasion will also launch its new in-house quarterly newsletter, "Sambhashan".