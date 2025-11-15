Sri Chand Ji Maharaj carried forward Guru Nanak Dev's legacy of human welfare: CM Saini

Kurukshetra, Nov 15 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Saturday said that Baba Sri Chand Ji Maharaj, the son of Guru Nanak Dev, carried forward his father's tradition of human welfare by embodying his principles and values.

He was speaking at a programme on Saturday at the Udasin Sri Brahm Akhara Sahib Mandi in Pehowa, Kurukshetra, marking the 531st Prakash Utsav of Baba Sri Chand Maharaj here.

Extending his greetings on the occasion, the chief minister paid obeisance to Baba Sri Chand Maharaj.

Saini further said the government will organise a national-level programme in Jyotisar on November 25 to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in this event.

The CM highlighted that the Udasin Sri Brahm Akhara Sahib, following the ideals of the Gurus, actively organises blood donation camps, marriages for underprivileged women, sports competitions, and other social initiatives.

He added that Baba Sri Chand Ji Maharaj, the eldest son of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, was devoted to spirituality from a young age and dedicated his life to the welfare of humanity, leaving a lasting legacy of compassion and service. PTI COR CHS MNK MNK