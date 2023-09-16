Sri Guru Granth Sahib stands as beacon of timeless wisdom, compassion: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of the 'Parkash Purab' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs who revere it as a living guru.

"Sri Guru Granth Sahib stands as a beacon of timeless wisdom and boundless compassion. Its verses, steeped in divinity, transcend time and boundaries, guiding millions towards a path of love, unity and peace. It inspires us to embrace humanity, cherish selfless service and seek harmony in every aspect of life. My greetings on the Parkash Purab of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib," he said on X. PTI KR KR VN VN