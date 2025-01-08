Sri Krishna Matha’s Saptotsava to be held from Jan 9, Aus MP to participate

Udupi, Jan 8 (PTI) The annual Saptotsava celebrations of Sri Krishna Matha, organised by Paryaya Sri Puthige Matha, will take place from January 9 to 15.

Australian MP John Mulholland from Victoria is set to participate in the event following an invitation from Paryaya Peethadhipathi Sri Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji.

The festival traces its origins back over 800 years when Sri Madhvacharya installed the idol of Lord Krishna in Udupi on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

Mulholland, who played a key role in securing government support for the Sri Puthige Matha branch in Melbourne, was invited by the Matha's International Secretary Prasannacharya, said a press release.

Renowned scholar and devotee of Lord Krishna, Sri Pundarika Goswami of the Gaudiya Madhva Matha, known for his Bhagavata discourses attended by eminent dignitaries, will also be present at the event, the release added. PTI CORR JR ADB