Sri Lanka Army chief visits Jaipur, holds talks with South Western Command officials

Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Sri Lanka Army Commander Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo arrived on a two day visit to Sapta Shakti Command in Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials said on Friday.

He was received by Lt General Army Commander, South Western Command, Manjinder Singh.

During his two-day visit on Thursday and Friday, Lt General Rodrigo held discussions with senior officers of the South Western Command on regional security, joint training initiatives, capability development and the exchange of best practices, defence spokesperson Lt Col. Nikhil Dhawan said in a statement.

The Sri Lankan Army chief also witnessed an equipment display and a combat demonstration on counter-terrorism operations.

Besides military engagements, Lt Gen Rodrigo visited military and heritage sites, exploring the rich military and cultural heritage of Rajasthan. The visit reflects the commitment of both India and Sri Lanka to strengthen defence cooperation, built on decades of mutual trust and regional partnership.

It also served to enhance camaraderie, military training exchanges, and coordinated responses to regional challenges, the statement said.