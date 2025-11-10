Sri Lanka has arrested 14 fishermen, CM tells Centre

Chennai, Nov 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday apprised the Centre that as many as 14 fishermen were arrested and their mechanised fishing boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Underscoring that over 120 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and more than 240 fishing boats remain under Sri Lankan custody, the chief minister urged the Centre to take all steps for the early release of the fishermen and their fishing boats.

Writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Stalin said the mechanised fishing boat was from Mayiladuthurai, and the fishermen were arrest on the night of November 9.

It is a matter of deep concern that incidents of Indian fishermen and their fishing vessels being detained by the Sri Lankan authorities continue to occur.

The CM said: "Several fishermen apprehended in 2024 are still under detention and totally 128 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and 248 fishing boats remain under Sri Lankan custody." The high frequency of arrests of our fishermen and the seizure of their boats have caused severe hardship to their families and have deeply affected the coastal communities that depend on fishing as their primary livelihood.

Further, the chief minister said: "I urge the union government to take concerted measures to revitalise the Joint Working Group mechanism and to work towards a mutually acceptable and lasting resolution to this longstanding issue.

I also request that all available diplomatic channels be utilised to secure the early release and safe repatriation of all detained fishermen and the return of their fishing boats." PTI VGN VGN KH