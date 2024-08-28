Sri Lankan artist Priyantha Udagedara's paintings explore Hindu epic Ramayana

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Sri Lankan artist Priyantha Udagedara's paintings explore timeless themes of the ancient epic of Ramayana, bringing them into the contemporary context, in an ongoing exhibition here.

"Weathering Waves", currently underway at Exhibit 320, offers art enthusiasts and collectors an opportunity to engage with the artist's thought-provoking works perpetuated by the myths and fauna of his homeland.

"I use my art to depict a new form of landscape, where the viewer is drawn in by a false sense of beauty; however when viewed closely, the paintings tell a different story, one of fragmented human parts combined with splattered paint. This morbid juxtaposition of beauty, chaos and agony provides an altered story to the previously perceived sense of beauty," Udagedara said in a statement.

His large-scale canvases showcase a vivid portrayal of the forces of nature, rendered with precise details that reflect his deep connection to the natural world of Sri Lanka.

According to the gallery, "Weathering Waves" is a testament to Udagedara's visually stunning works, where he "seamlessly blends the mythical, spiritual, natural, romantic, and existential into his works through a meticulous process of collaging, incorporating newspaper and magazine cuttings with detailed research on Sri Lankan flora and fauna".

"I have always had an interest in history and mythology, and Priyantha’s captivating works perfectly bridge the deep connection that our two countries share, via the profound exploration and weaving of the narrative of the Ramayana. Weathering Waves has been designed to allow viewers to visually gain a deeper understanding of the complexities that underlie our perceptions," said Rasika Kajaria, founder of Exhibit 320.

The exhibition will come to a close on September 23. PTI MG MAH MAH