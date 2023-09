Patna, Sept 16 (PTI) Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday.

Advertisment

Moragoda met Kumar at his official residence in Patna, a statement issued by the Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

"It was a courtesy meeting held at 1, Anne Marg. The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka invited the CM to visit the island nation," it said.

Senior officials of the CMO were also present in the meeting, it added. PTI PKD SOM