Sri Lankan man arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 55 lakh: Customs

New Delhi: A Sri Lankan man has been arrested at the international airport here for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold, valuing about Rs 55 lakh, the customs department said on Tuesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Kathmandu on Sunday.

The detailed examination and personal search of the passenger resulted in recovery of gold weighing 860.38 grams, valued at Rs 55 lakh, the customs department said in a statement.

The accused passenger has been arrested and the gold was seized, the statement added.