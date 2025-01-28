Sri Lankan navy apprehends 13 fishermen from Puducherry's Karaikal

Puducherry: Sri Lankan navy arrested as many as 13 fishermen from Karaikal of Puducherry union territory for allegedly venturing into the territorial waters of the island nation, an official here said.

The government would seek the Centre's intervention to secure the release of the fishermen and their mechanised boat, a top Puducherry government official told the news agency.

The names of the arrested fishermen were being collected, he said.

Puducherry Fisheries Minister K Lakshminarayanan claimed that the government is in touch with the External Affairs Minister to get the fishermen and boat released. These fishermen had set out for fishing a couple of days ago.