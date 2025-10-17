Sri Lankan PM visits Delhi govt school, explores collaboration in education

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya on Friday visited the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Vidyalaya in Rohini, accompanied by Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood. The visit aimed to showcase the capital's modern school infrastructure, innovative teaching methods and digital learning environment.

According to an official, both sides discussed areas of possible collaboration, including teacher training, vocational education and sustainability in schools. A proposed "Delhi-Colombo Education Bridge" seeks to promote exchange programmes for students and teachers and foster partnerships in sustainable school design, innovation and youth leadership.

During the visit, Sood briefed the Sri Lankan prime minister on the transformative changes brought about in Delhi's education system, including state-of-the-art infrastructure, smart classrooms, modern teaching techniques and an advanced digital learning environment.

Sood, in a post on X, said he had the privilege of accompanying the visiting dignitary during the tour, which "showcased modern infrastructure, innovative teaching practices and a digital learning environment." "The visit provided a meaningful opportunity for interaction with students and teachers, reflecting the shared belief that education is the foundation of progress and partnership," he said.

Sood added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government continues to strengthen public education and develop future-ready schools.

The visit highlighted the transformation of Delhi's public education system through the government school model -- a flagship initiative to build "Schools of the 21st Century" with a focus on sustainability, happiness, research and innovation, according to the official.

According to the statement, Amarasuriya interacted with students and teachers of the school on various subjects and observed classroom activities. The students showcased their projects and shared their experiences of digital learning, which deeply impressed the Sri Lankan delegation.

Commending the Delhi government’s education policy, she said this model could serve as an inspiration for other developing nations.

Highlighting the significance of the visit, Sood said it will further strengthen educational cooperation and dialogue between India and Sri Lanka.

The visit also had a symbolic touch, as both Amarasuriya and Sood, along with Chief Minister Gupta, are alumni of Delhi University, it added.