Sri Lankan President Disanayaka begins India visit; holds talks with Jaishankar, NSA Doval

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka on Sunday held "fruitful" discussions with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, shortly after kick-starting a three-day visit to India.

It is Disanayaka's first foreign trip after assuming charge as the president. He will hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday that is expected to focus on boosting bilateral engagement in areas of trade, investment, energy and maritime security.

In his separate discussions with Jaishankar and Doval, issues relating to overall bilateral ties including ways to expand strategic ties between the two neighbouring nations are believed to have figured.

New Delhi has been maintaining that development of the two countries are "intertwined" and that it is necessary to work together keeping in mind each other's security interests and sensitivities.

"Held fruitful discussions tonight with @DrSJaishankar and Shri Ajit Doval on matters of mutual interest," Disanayaka said in a post on 'X'.

There was no official details on the discussions besides the post by the Sri Lankan leader.

In the delegation level talks between Modi and Disanayaka, the Indian side is also likely to convey to the Sri Lankan leader New Delhi's expectations from Colombo to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in the island nation.

The Tamil community in Sri Lanka has been demanding the implementation of the 13th Amendment that provides for devolution of power to it. The 13th amendment was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.

In the talks, India is likely to reaffirm its commitment to help Sri Lanka strengthen its economy.

Earlier, Disanayaka was received at the Delhi airport by Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan.

In a post on 'X', External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Disanayaka's visit will be an opportunity to further deepen India-Sri Lankan ties and add momentum to the people-centric partnership.

"Warm and special welcome!" he said along with photos of the Union minister receiving Disanayaka.

The Sri Lankan leader will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

Disanayaka is scheduled to attend a business event in Delhi to promote investment and commercial linkages between India and Sri Lanka.

He is also scheduled to visit Bodh Gaya.

Sri Lanka is India's closest maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean Region and holds a central place in Prime Minister Modi's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

"The visit of President Disanayaka to India is expected to further strengthen the multi-faceted and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries," it said.

Issues relating to maritime security cooperation are likely to figure during Disanayaka's visit, people familiar with the matter said.

India has been expanding its overall defence and strategic ties with Sri Lanka amid concerns over China's attempts to increase its military presence in the Indian Ocean.

The docking of the Chinese missile and satellite tracking ship 'Yuan Wang' at Hambantota port in August 2022 had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

Another Chinese warship docked at the Colombo port in August last year.

India has been supporting various capacity building measures of Sri Lankan defence forces including providing indigenously constructed Offshore Patrol Vessels. PTI MPB KVK KVK