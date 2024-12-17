Sri Lankan President Disanayaka visits Bodh Gaya

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka Tuesday visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya and offered prayers.

Advertisment

His visit to Bodh Gaya came a day after he held wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Bodh Gaya is considered as one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage sites.

Disanayaka began his three-day visit to India on Sunday. It is his first foreign trip after assuming charge as the president.

Advertisment

"A relationship rooted in civilizational and spiritual ties! President @anuradisanayakeyake of Sri Lanka visited the Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya to seek blessings and offer prayers," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

"Our shared values and common cultural heritage are the foundation and guiding force of our ever-expanding partnership!" he said.

In the talks with Modi, Disanayaka categorically assured the prime minister that the island nation would not allow its territory to be used against India's security interests.

Advertisment

The assurance came amid concerns in New Delhi over China's attempts to increase its military influence over Colombo. PTI MPB NSD NSD