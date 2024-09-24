Sri Lanka's new prime minister Harini Amarasuriya's DU connection

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Harini Amarasuriya, Sri Lanka's new prime minister, has a special connection with India as she spent her formative college years at Delhi University.

The 54-year-old academic-turned-politician, who took office as the 16th Prime Minister of Sri Lanka on Tuesday, studied at the prestigious Hindu College in the early 1990s.

Amarasuriya, who is also the first woman to hold the office since Sirimavo Bandaranaike in 2000, pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology at Delhi University from 1991 to 1994.

Hindu College Principal Anju Srivastava expressed pride in the college’s distinguished alumna.

"It’s an honour to know that a Hinduite has become the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka. Harini was a student of Sociology from 1991 to 1994, and we are extremely proud of her accomplishments. I hope her time at Hindu played a part in shaping her path to success,” Srivastava told PTI.

She added, "Hindu College has a long tradition of student government, and we elect a prime minister and a leader of opposition every year. Harini’s appointment is another milestone in our college's storied history.” Nalin Rajan Singh, a batchmate and now a Bollywood director, recalled his time with Amarasuriya during their student years.

“I vaguely remember her, but I know she was very involved in college festivals and debates. It was the 90s, and a lot of us -- people like Imtiaz Ali and Arnab Goswami -- were starting to make our mark. To see her become prime minister is amazing.” Singh, who was the president of the Hindu College students' hostel at the time, believes Amarasuriya’s new role will further strengthen ties between India and Sri Lanka.

He added that the Hindu College alumni circle, known for its strong bonds, would love to invite her to a future alumni meet.

Amarasuriya was sworn in as Sri Lanka's new prime minister by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who appointed his cabinet of four, including himself.

She has been assigned the portfolios of the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science and Tech, Health, and Investment. PTI SJJ RHL RHL