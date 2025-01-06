Sri Mandir app launches Triveni Sangam Jal delivery for Maha Kumbh 2025

New Delhi: Sri Mandir, a devotional app, has introduced an innovative Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service to bring the sanctity of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to devotees ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025.

The firm aims to encourage everyone to experience the transformative power of the Maha Kumbh in person. However, for those unable to attend, the company will deliver sacred water to the doorstep.

The Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service offers water sourced directly from the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, collected and packaged with the utmost care and devotion to preserve its purity. This water, available in two variants – 100 ml and 200 ml, will be delivered pan-India within 7-10 business days.

Exclusively available for delivery within India, pre-bookings for ordering holy water are now open.

The water from Triveni Sangam holds immense significance during the Maha Kumbh and is revered for its purifying and spiritual qualities. It is primarily used by devotees for performing sacred snan (ritual bathing) at home, especially during auspicious tithi dates, including the 'Shahi Snan'.

True to its campaign ethos, the Sri Mandir – Har Ghar Kumbh initiative bridges the gap between faith and accessibility, inspiring devotion nationwide.

“With the launch of the Gangajal delivery initiative, we affirm our commitment to preserving India’s spiritual heritage while leveraging modern technology. This initiative represents our mission to bridge the gap between devotees and the divine, ensuring that faith and devotion rise above physical boundaries,” said Prashant Sachan, founder of Sri Mandir.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 12 years, is the world’s largest religious gathering. Central to this holy occasion is the Shahi Snan, where millions bathe in the holy waters of the Triveni Sangam on auspicious dates.

To book your Triveni Sangam Jal, please visit https://link.srimandir.com/DHlL/ytec1j6b.