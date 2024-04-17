Sri Rama Navami celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 17 (PTI) Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with traditional fervour across Telangana on Wednesday.

The highlight of Sri Rama Navami celebrations in the state was the 'Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam' (celestial wedding of Lord Ram and Sita) in the temple town of Bhadrachalam on the banks of Godavari river.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other dignitaries attended the event.

The Election Commission permitted the live telecast of Sri Rama Kalyanam subject to provisions of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha polls, official sources said on Tuesday.

'Sita Rama Kalyanam' was also performed in a number of other temples across the state on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. Devotees visited the temples to offer prayers on the occasion of the festival.

The tradition in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is to offer 'vadapappu' (soaked moong dal) and 'panakam' (made by mixing jaggery, pepper powder and cardamom power in water) as 'prasadam' to Lord Ram on Sri Rama Navami.

Meanwhile, organisations celebrating Rama Navami undertook 'shobha yatra' in Hyderabad.

BJP MLA from Goshamahal Raja Singh said last night that he received a letter from authorities rejecting permission to organise a Sri Ram Navami procession.

"For years, our procession has been a symbol of devotion, drawing lakhs of Ram Bhakts from across the nation and Telangana. It's disheartening to witness such a sudden and unjustified obstruction to our religious freedom," he said in a release.

"We anticipated such actions from the current Congress government. Similar instances happened under the leadership of former CM KCR ji (K Chandrasekhar Rao) and now Revanth Reddy ji is following in his footsteps, ignoring the Hindu festival and sentiments," Raja Singh said. PTI SJR SJR SDP