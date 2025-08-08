Sri Ramakrishna Hospital says it has received over 45,000 pledges for organ donation

Chennai, Aug 8 (PTI) Sri Ramakrishna hospital in Tamil Nadu on Friday claimed that it has received over 45,000 pledges, the highest number for organ donation in three months, and that it has set a new world record.

It received 45,861 pledges between February and April this year, a record officially certified by the World Records Union.

The official citation was presented to R Sundar, Managing trustee of SNR Sons Charitable Trust and Sri Ramakrishna Hospital at a function held here on Friday by representatives from the World Records Union Alice Raynaud and Records officer Shareefa Haneef.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Member Secretary of Transplant Authority of Government of Tamil Nadu (TRANSTAN) Dr N Gopalakrishnan participated.

This feat comes close on the heels of the hospital achieving Guinness World Records in 2016 when it received 13,206 pledges on a single day.

Programme coordinator Dr S Prahadeeswaran said the campaign for organ donation was launched in December 2024 in collaboration with TRANSTAN and the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

A majority of donors expressed willingness to pledge multiple organs, with a significant portion opting for complete organ and tissue donation, a release here said.

Pledges for whole organs such as kidneys, liver, heart, lungs, and pancreas were most common. Corneal donations were notably high, likely due to greater awareness and long-standing acceptance in India. Skin donations also featured prominently, especially after targeted awareness sessions on their role in burn treatment and reconstructive surgery, the release said.

Medical Superintendent Dr S Alagappan, CEO C V Ramkumar, and Chief Administrative Officer D Mahesh Kumar, spoke. PTI JSP ROH