Sri Sathya Sai Baba inspired millions to follow path of service: Prez Droupadi Murmu

Puttaparthi (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 22 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said revered spiritual leader Sri Sathya Sai Baba inspired millions of people to follow the path of selfless service.

Addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba at Puttaparthi in Sri Sathyasai district, the President said Sathya Sai Baba propagated the belief that 'Service to Mankind is Service to God'.

"He linked spirituality with selfless service and personal transformation. Sai Baba inspired millions to follow the path of service,” said Murmu.

According to the President, Sathya Sai Baba urged his followers to align spirituality with public welfare.

It was heartening to see his devotees in so many countries serving the underprivileged, she said, adding that Sri Sathya Sai Baba's message of selfless love through selfless service is inspiring the Sri Sathya Sai organisation to volunteer for service.

Sathya Sai Baba's message-- love all and serve all and help ever and hurt never-- are eternal and universal.

Sathya Sai Baba viewed the world as a school in which the five human values of truth, good conduct, peace, love and non-violence form the core curriculum, said the President.

The President said since ancient times our saints and sages have guided the society through their actions and words undertaking numerous initiatives for public welfare.

She noted that Sri Sathya Sai Baba exemplified this tradition by turning ideals into reality through extensive welfare work.

The Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust provides high-quality free education that combines academic excellence with character-building, she added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said practising the principles of Sathya Sai Baba would lead to world peace.

Recalling Baba's welfare activities, the CM said he undertook drinking water projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

“He (Baba) was even ready to mortgage Prasanthi Nilayam for the sake of water projects. Knowing this matter, his devotees pooled massive donations to fund them,” said Naidu, adding that he shared a deep bond with Sathya Sai Baba.

With 7.5 lakh volunteers and more than 2,000 branches in 140 countries, Naidu said Sathya Sai Baba’s devotees should be ambassadors of peace.

Earlier, Murmu arrived at Sri Sathya Sai airport in Puttaparthi around 11 am and was received by Naidu and other dignitaries.

Later, they attended the special programme together held as part of the birth centenary celebrations of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Poornachandra Auditorium.

PTI STH ROH