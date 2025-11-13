Sri Sri Ravi Shankar meets Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 13 (PTI) Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar met Hurriyat Conference Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq at his residence here on Thursday.

"During the cordial meeting, both leaders discussed the importance of peace, compassion and inter-faith harmony in today's world," Mirwaiz said in a statement.

He said Sri Sri, who is visiting Kashmir after seven years, expressed happiness at being back in the Valley and lauded its spiritual and cultural heritage as a symbol of coexistence.

Kashmir's chief cleric reiterated that the institution of Mirwaiz remains committed to peace and dialogue as the most humane and effective means of addressing issues and resolving differences, according to the statement.

Both leaders agreed that injustice and disempowerment lead to radicalisation that threatens peace.

Mirwaiz also appreciated Sri Sri's recent anti-drug outreach in the Valley.

On Sri Sri's upcoming visit to the Srinagar Central Jail, Mirwaiz stressed that a compassionate and humane approach must guide efforts for the release of political prisoners and youths. He urged the spiritual leader to play a role in this.

Both leaders agreed that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to promote peace and human dignity.