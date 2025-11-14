Sri Sri Ravi Shankar says Delhi blast shows being educated no guarantee of actions

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Friday said the recent Delhi blast, in which several doctors are allegedly involved, shows that being educated and highly qualified is no guarantee of their actions.

"Well-educated persons and professionals like doctors, who are entrusted with saving lives, getting involved in such acts points that somewhere there is a serious shortcoming in our education system," he told reporters here.

Ravi Shankar said the incident was horrific and shocking and has deeply disturbed everyone.

A probe into the powerful car blast near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday that left 13 people dead have led to the arrest of eight people, including doctors.

"Unless a person develops a liberal and balanced personality through education, they cannot be considered truly educated," he said.

Education must shape a person's character along with intellect and mere information or bookish knowledge does not constitute real education, the spiritual leader added.

Ravi Shankar said life requires a balance of science and spirituality.

"Where science is lacking, superstition grows, and where spirituality is missing, unrest and dissatisfaction spread," he said.

He added that prosperity, happiness and peace must go hand in hand.

Later, he addressed an event, 'Utsaah - Ek Yuva Sangam', at the SMS Outdoor Stadium in Jaipur which was attended by a large number of youths. PTI SDA SKY SKY