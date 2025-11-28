Srijit Mukherji's new period film to mark 100 years of 'Pather Dabi'

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Tracing back the turbulent times of the freedom movement, filmmaker Srijit Mukherji is making his period flick 'Emperor vs Sarat Chandra', a powerful new cinematic interpretation marking the centenary of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s iconic novel 'Pather Dabi'.

Mukherji had revealed his new project, set against the backdrop of the anti-British freedom movement, a few months ago.

He also shared a poster of 'Emperor Vs Sarat Chandra' on Friday, with lines of the song 'Bidhir Badhaan Katbe Tumi, Emon Shaktiman?' The way the novel shook the foundations of the British Raj, that era will be portrayed in the film, he said.

Abir Chatterjee, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Mimi Chakraborty and Kanchan Mallick will figure in the film, among others, the shooting for which will begin in January.

"Emperor vs Sarat Chandra for me is the classic story of the pen as the underdog and the sword as the oppressor. It talks about the turbulent times of freedom struggle against the British, both in reality and fiction," Mukherji said.

Srijit has himself composed the film's music, marking his debut as a composer, the producers said in a statement.