SriLankan Airlines wins TN Tourism accolade

Chennai, Nov 28 (PTI) SriLankan Airlines has been awarded Tamil Nadu Toursim's 'Best Airline Partner,' award, the carrier said on Thursday.

The Tamil Nadu Tourism Awards celebrates airlines that have made a substantial impact on the state's tourism sector, an official release from SriLankan Airlines said.

The carrier said it was operating 35 weekly flights connecting Chennai, Tiruchirappalli, and Madurai in Tamil Nadu to the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, supporting inbound tourism for shopping, pilgrimage, and medical travel.

Dimuthu Tennakoon, Head of Worldwide Sales and Distribution at SriLankan Airlines said the recognition underpins the company's "unwavering commitment to excellence in service and connectivity in the region, and we will continue to scale up our footprint in Tamil Nadu, which has immense potential to become one of the most preferred travel destinations in this part of the world." The award was given recently. PTI SA SA KH