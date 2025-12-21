Srilankan man held in UP while trying to cross Indo-Nepal border illegally

Maharajganj (UP), Dec 21 (PTI) A Srilankan national was on Sunday arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross over to Nepal from India without valid documents, officials said.

The man, identified as Kennedy Rajendram (52), is a resident of Negombo in Sri Lanka, was arrested for illegally entering India through an unauthorized route during a routine check on Sunday evening by the immigration check post in Sonauli area, Immigration Officer (Sonauli) Rohit Singh said.

He had a Srilankan passport and currency but no Indian visa or other valid documents, Singh said.

Sonauli is located on the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district and is a prominent transit point between India and Nepal.

A case has been registered and the Intelligence Bureau has been informed, Singh said.