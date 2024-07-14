Srinagar authorities allow procession on eighth of Muharram

Srinagar, July 14 (PTI) Authorities on Sunday granted permission for taking out procession on the eighth of Muharram from Guru Bazaar to Dalgate area of the city, officials said.

Srinagar district magistrate granted the permission for the Muharram procession after the police gave 'no objection' for the event, the officials said.

The Muharram processions on eighth and tenth days of mourning on the traditional routes were banned in Srinagar city following eruption of militancy in 1990.

However, with the improvement in security situation, the administration last year allowed the processions after a gap of 33 years. PTI MIJ RPA