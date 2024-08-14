Srinagar: Balidan Stambh to be thrown open to public on Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) The 'Balidan Stambh' here will be thrown open to the public on Thursday and a function has been organised to mark on Independence Day, officials said.

They said the foundation stone of the martyr's memorial was laid by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on June 23 last year.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will visit the Balidan Stambh and pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the nation, the officials said.

They said while some work is yet to be completed, the memorial has been made ready for the august 15 ceremony. PTI SSB ANB ANB