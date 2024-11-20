Srinagar experiences winter chill as minimum dips to 0.7 degrees Celsius

Srinagar: Srinagar and some other places in Kashmir on Wednesday experienced the coldest night of the season as the minimum plummeted below the freezing point in most places of the valley, officials said.

Srinagar city recorded a low of minus 0.7 degree Celsius.

The officials said many other places in the valley also experienced the coldest night of the season as most places of the valley registered sub-zero minimum temperature.

Qazigund recorded a low of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum in Pahalgam tourist resort settled at minus 3.7 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

Gulmarg ski resort registered a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara town minus 0.8 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag was the only weather station where the minimum settled above the freezing point at 1.2 degrees Celsius, the officials said.

The Meteorological Department has said the weather would stay generally till November 23.

On November 24, the weather would likely be cloudy with a possibility of light rain/light snow, especially in the higher reaches, at scattered places of Kashmir.