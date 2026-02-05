Srinagar: Family of 3 drug peddlers arrested, heroin worth lakhs of rupees recovered

Srinagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Police have arrested a family of three notorious drug peddlers in Khanyar area of Srinagar city and recovered heroin worth lakhs of rupees from their possession, officials said here on Thursday.

Acting on specific information, a team from Khanyar police station intercepted a vehicle and found substantial quantity of heroin worth lakhs of rupees, a police spokesman said.

The arrested persons were a man, his son and daughter. They have been identified as Gulzar Ahmad Mir, Muskan Gulzar Mir and Ubaid Gulzar.

The vehicle used in the commission of the offence has also been seized.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were actively involved in supplying narcotic drugs in Srinagar and had generated substantial proceeds through drug trafficking. The seized vehicle was reportedly purchased from the proceeds of this illicit trade," the spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Khanyar police station.

"Further investigation is underway to trace both forward and backward linkages of the drug network. A comprehensive financial investigation is ongoing to identify and attach properties acquired through the proceeds of crime," he added. PTI MIJ KVK KVK