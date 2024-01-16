Srinagar has emerged as model of urban transformation in country: LG

Srinagar, Jan 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said Srinagar has emerged as the model of urban transformation in the country due to the smart city project.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the renovated Habbakadal bridge in Shehre Khas (interior areas) of the city here.

"Srinagar has emerged as the model of urban transformation. Today, Srinagar's urban transformation is the talk of the country. In fact, it is talked about in a much better way than other cities of the country. The officers of Smart City Project have worked with utmost dedication. I am grateful to the people of the city as well for supporting it," Sinha said.

The LG said the renovation of the bridge under the Smart City Project is a huge gift for the people of the Shehre Khas.

Work has also started for the 5-km Jhelum Riverfront phase two at the cost of Rs 17.85 crore and it would have 24 ghats, he said.

"I think it will improve the quality of life of the residents of the city, especially people of Shehre Khas," he added.

Asked if Srinagar was neglected by the previous governments, Sinha said while it was not right to say that, the city has become better, and there will be further improvement. PTI SSB CK