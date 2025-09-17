Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopens for heavy vehicles after three weeks

Srinagar, Sep 17 (PTI) The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was thrown open for heavy vehicles on Wednesday after three weeks, clearing the way for hundreds of fruit-laden trucks to proceed towards their destinations across the country.

Fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir were stranded for days due to the closure of the crucial highway following heavy rains and flash floods.

The 270 km-long Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH44) was reopened last week, but only for light motor vehicles.

"Our aim is to clear maximum number of stranded vehicles which are loaded with fruits," Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic-rural) Ravindra Singh told reporters.

He said all the stranded vehicles along the highway and those waiting at the fruit mandis will be cleared on priority basis.

He said the drivers should follow the traffic advisory with regard to movement of heavy vehicles and avoid overtaking along the highway.

"Traffic violations can lead to accidents which can in turn lead to road blockade," he added.

The highway suffered heavy damages due to incessant rains and flashfloods last month, leading to closure of the arterial road.

The highway was closed for heavy vehicles, giving rise to fear among fruit growers that the crop this year might not reach the terminal markets of the country.

The authorities have used Mughal Road to take out fruit from the valley but the terrain of the road is not feasible for operating heavy vehicles.