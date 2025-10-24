Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat to halt at Reasi from October 29 on trial basis

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Northern Railways will provide an additional stoppage for the Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express at the Reasi station from October 29, on an experimental basis, officials said on Friday.

At present, the semi-high speed train has only one stop at Banihal between Katra and Srinagar.

"The locals said that the train has only one stoppage between Katra and Srinagar, and more stoppages should be given for the convenience of regional passengers. The railways decided to give one more stoppage at Reasi on an experimental basis," an official said.

According to an official order, the Vande Bharat Express will stop at Reasi for two minutes in both directions.

"The commercial department is requested to keep a close watch on the sale of tickets at the stations and a report is to be sent to this office within five months for review," the order stated.

"Stoppage should not be withdrawn unless advised by this office," it added.

On June 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat train service between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the first train connection between the Kashmir valley and the Jammu region.

Since its launch, for the first time, an additional stoppage will be given on local demands.

The opening of this railway line has changed the entire transportation system between Jammu and Srinagar, and the Vande Bharat train has received a huge response from travellers, officials said.