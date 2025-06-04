Srinagar man dies of head wound in Delhi; family alleges assault, police self-infliction

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) A 30-year-old man from Srinagar died of a head injury here, with police claiming he inflicted the wound himself, while his family alleges he was assaulted.

A police source said Zubair Ahmed Bhat had come to the city for work and was living in the Lajpat Nagar area.

A passerby on Monday informed police about a man lying unconscious in a public park in an injured state. Police collected the man, Zubair, and rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed.

The source said, "The man had sustained a head injury, which led to his death. Investigation revealed that he had inflicted the injury on himself, and died due to a deep wound and excessive bleeding." The person claimed that the man was not mentally stable. However, an FIR will be filed if anything foul is found, he said.

Meanwhile, the J&K Students' Association in a press statement demanded a probe into the death.

"We demand a swift, transparent, and time-bound investigation into the mysterious and tragic death of 30-year-old Kashmiri youth, Zubair Ahmed Bhat, in New Delhi. He was a resident of Sehyar Ali Kadal in Srinagar, reportedly died under suspicious circumstances in a public park in the national capital on Monday," the outfit said in its statement.

Its national convenor, Nasir Khuehami, said, "The incident raises serious concerns and demands answers. We urge the Delhi Police to investigate all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play. The findings must be made public." He also appealed to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to personally oversee the investigation and ensure accountability.

"The silence and delay from authorities only deepen the sense of fear and mistrust. The circumstances of Zubair's death are unclear, and the lack of clarity is deeply disturbing. A fair and honest investigation is the bare minimum owed to the deceased and his grieving family," Khuehami said.

Ummar Jamal, the outfit's president, said, according to his family, Zubair was assaulted by the locals where he was staying, and there are screenshots of chats proving there was an attack.

He claimed Zubair had come to Delhi to receive a guest and lost contact with them around 4 pm on Monday.

"He used to travel frequently to Delhi for work-related matters," Jamal said, quoting a member of Zubair's family. PTI BM VN VN