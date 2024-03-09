'Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police chief R R Swain Saturday'

Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Only a few elements are attempting to harm the peace and tranquillity in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police RR Swain said on Saturday and asserted that these are stumbling blocks that need to be removed.

Advertisment

"Only a few elements are attempting to harm the peace and tranquillity. We have to identify and segregate these elements and take strong measures against them for the greater good of the public, thus ensuring that education, business and other positive activities are not affected," he said.

Swain was addressing trainees at Commando Training Centre in Lethpora of Pulwama district.

The police have to act tough with criminals while protecting and helping the innocent, Swain said.

Advertisment

Those who try to disturb the peace are stumbling blocks that need to be removed, he said and added, "We have to take tough actions against such inimical forces so that a secure environment is ensured for trade, investment and development." "While enhancing skills, we should remember that our ultimate goal is to serve the people, which includes our own families, to the best of our ability," the police chief said "We are from the people and we are duty-bound to protect them from crimes and criminals," he added.

Swain also inspected the firing range and other training facilities at the centre and witnessed an anti-terror operation demonstration by the trainees.

He praised the trainees for their sincerity, dedication and hard work, particularly during their intensive training course.

Advertisment

Swain said welfare of the police "pariwar (family)", including special police officers working shoulder to shoulder with the regular force, is the top priority of the police headquarters.

As leader of the force, Swain said his heart beats for the special police officers.

As a welfare measure, 15 per cent reservation has been kept for special police officers in the forthcoming recruitment of constables and police headquarters is planning more such measures in the future, he added.

Swain later presented cash rewards to four trainees for performing well in training. PTI SSB SZM