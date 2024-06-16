Srinagar mosque management miffed at Wakf for not keeping Eidgah ready for Eid prayers

Srinagar, Jun 16 (PTI) Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the management body of historic Srinagar mosque, on Sunday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir Wakf Board for not making arrangements for Eid Prayers in the old city.

The mosque management expressed strong resentment that the Wakf Board did not respond to its letter and failed to make necessary arrangements at the Eidgah for the upcoming Eid prayers, the religious body said.

"For over a year now under the pretext of upgrading Eidgah, Wakf board is not completing the repair works despite repeated requests and reminders," it said.

The Anjuman said it has now decided to hold Eid Prayers at Jama Masjid at Nowhatta.

"As such it has been decided that the Eid prayers will be held at Jama Masjid Srinagar at 9:00 AM. Mirwaiz Kashmir Molvi Umar Farooq will deliver Eid sermon from 8:00 am," it said. PTI MIJ VN VN