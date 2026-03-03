Srinagar MP Ruhullah Mehdi claims his security detail downgraded

Srinagar, Mar 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP and influential Shia leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Tuesday claimed his security detail has been downgraded and asserted that "such foolish acts" would not stop him from calling out the "atrocities against people".

The Srinagar MP said that he is neither fascinated by "these petty things" nor scared by the absence of security personnel around him.

Mehdi said that as a citizen of this country, he will exercise his rights "to stand up against your atrocities, violation of laws, freedom and democracy given to us by the constitution, to the last drop of my blood".

"Some fools in Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable!" the NC leader said on X.

"My father was martyred standing for his people. That's what fascinates me. That's my course," he said.

Former mayor of Srinagar city, Junaid Azim Mattu, also claimed his security was withdrawn for his statements on Iran and the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the joint US-Israel attack.

"For my statements on Iran and Ayatullah Syed Ali Khamenei's martyrdom, and for speaking against the BJP-led government's moral abdication and deafening silence on the issue of the illegitimate barbaric onslaught on Iran by the US and Israel -- my security has just been effectively withdrawn with immediate effect. A measure aimed to silence me," Mattu said on X.

He said it turns out that as a mainstream Kashmiri politician, "you have to be shamefully neutral and silent in the face of Israel massacring young school girls and assassinating a head of state or face consequences in 'New India'".

"Or you have to issue statements pontificating to the mourners while praising the administration and the police. Sorry, I can't do either of these things," he said.

Mattu said such measures aimed to "suppress my voice, however, won't stop me from speaking up for humanity, justice and to seek answers about my country's and its leadership's unprecedented moral abdication when it comes to Iran".