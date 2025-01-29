Srinagar Municipal Corporation engineer suspended over substandard roadwork

Jammu, Feb 20 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday placed an SMC engineer under suspension for substandard macadamisation and other works executed over the past two years.

According to an order, Imtiaz Ahmad, in-charge Executive Engineer (Civil), SMC, has been suspended with immediate effect pending an inquiry into his conduct under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

During the suspension period, Ahmad will remain attached to the Office of the Chief Engineer, PWD, Zone North, Kashmir, and will be entitled to suspension allowance as per rules, the order said.

The government also directed that the charge of Executive Engineer, City Roads (SMC) Division, will be held by Fareed Ahmad Khan, in-charge Executive Engineer, PWD Division, Dalgate.

In a related development, Sushil Kumar, in-charge Chief Engineer, PWD, Zone North, Kashmir, has been appointed as the inquiry officer to probe the allegations of substandard roadwork and other developmental projects executed in the last two years.

The inquiry officer has been asked to submit his report within 30 days, while Fareed Ahmad Khan will act as the presenting officer in the case, the order added.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary said the engineer was suspended following receipt of a report called from the department after allegations were raised by an MLA in the House. PTI AB VN VN