Srinagar on global spotlight: Attention shifts to Miss World 2023 contest in Kashmir

New Delhi: Following the conclusion of the G20 summit, the spotlight is now fixed on the upcoming 71st Miss World 2023 contest set to grace the picturesque landscape of Kashmir. With an anticipated participation from 140 countries, this high-profile event is slated for the first week of December, captivating audiences worldwide.

In June, Julia Morley, the chairperson and chief executive of Miss World Organisation, whose late husband Eric Morley founded Miss World in 1951 in the UK, announced that the 71st Miss World 2023 will be held in India.

"I am delighted to announce India as the new home of the 71st Miss World final. I have had a great affection for India from the first moment I visited this incredible country more than 30 years ago. We cannot wait to share your unique and diverse culture, world-class attractions, and breathtaking locations with the rest of the world."

Part of the show will likely be held in Kashmir as early preparations are on. Tentative dates for the Kashmir leg of the tour are likely to take place in the first week of December 2023.

There is excitement amongst the hoteliers and those dealing with tourism in Kashmir as the show will boost Kashmir tourism globally.

Kashmir's natural beauty allure has already enchanted the global beauty queens representing their respective countries. The beauty pageant winners, including the reigning Miss World Karolina Bielawska, were awe-struck by the valley's splendour.

A pre-event celebration, a teaser to the Miss World 2023 pageant, unfolded in Srinagar yesterday, featuring an illustrious lineup, including Miss World Caribbean Emmy Pena, Miss World America Shree Saini, Miss World India Sini Shetty, Miss World England Jessica Gagen, Miss Asia Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules, and the Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska, the reigning beauty queen, took centre stage during the press conference. In her address to the media, she effused praise for the enchanting Kashmir Valley, citing it as the perfect backdrop for an event of this magnitude. With genuine gratitude, she remarked, "I am so grateful to witness the beauty of India's Kashmir, its breathtaking lakes, and the warm reception we have received. The hospitality here has been nothing short of wonderful." Her enthusiasm resonated as she looked forward to the participation of 140 countries, underscoring the excitement that awaits.

Highlighting the unique charm of each state and nation, Bielawska emphasized the overwhelming warmth and hospitality of the Kashmir Valley. Other beauty queens in attendance echoed this sentiment, each a symbol of diverse cultures uniting on a single stage.

Setting the stage for the forthcoming extravaganza, India proudly assumes the role of host for the 71st edition of Miss World 2023. A captivating tour of Srinagar showcased its iconic Dal Lake, with the beauty queens enjoying tranquil shikara rides courtesy of the Department of Tourism. Their admiration for the resplendence of Kashmir was evident, adding an international seal of approval to the region's scenic grandeur.

Miss World Karolina Bielawska and the ensemble of international beauty queens met with Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha. The discussion centred around the burgeoning tourism potential of Jammu and Kashmir, underscoring its emergence as a favoured destination for hosting global events of magnitude.

The Tourism Department of Jammu and Kashmir and the Rouble Nagi Art Foundation organized the show.

Secretary of Tourism Syed Abid Rasheed Shah emphasized the significance of the pre-event tour as it followed in the wake of the historic G20 Tourism Working Group meeting hosted in Kashmir earlier in the year. It underlines the transformative trajectory of Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, now embracing major national and international undertakings.

As the prelude to the grandeur, Polish Model Karolina Bielawska's visit to Jammu and Kashmir precedes the monumental 71st edition of the Miss World 2023 pageant, poised to grace the Indian stage later this year.

Marking a return after almost three decades, India's rendezvous with the prestigious international beauty pageant promises a spectacle that will captivate the globe once more.