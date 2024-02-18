Srinagar, other plain areas receive rains, Kashmir's hilly regions get snowfall

Srinagar: Higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall even as plains of the valley received rains that brought down the temperatures by several degrees, officials said here on Sunday.

Snowfall has been reported in all hilly and mountainous areas of Kashmir since early morning, they said.

The plains of the valley, including Srinagar city, received light to moderate rains, they said.

The snowfall has closed several roads connecting the main valley to remote areas like Machil in Kupwara district, Gurez in Bandipora district and Sonamarg in Ganderbal district, officials said.

Mughal road connecting Shopian district of Kashmir to Rajouri-Poonch area of Jammu division has also closed due to snow.

However, there was some traffic on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway till some time back, the officials said.

The weather office has forecast moderate to heavy precipitation in the form of snow or rains across Kashmir Valley over the next three days.