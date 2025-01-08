Srinagar Police seize 8 kgs of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, 2 held

Srinagar, Jan 8 (PTI) In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Srinagar Police intercepted a narcotics consignment smuggled from Pakistan and arrested two alleged drug peddlers, recovering 8 kilograms of heroin from them here, an official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain, told reporters here that during a routine checkpoint at Barthana crossing, the police intercepted a vehicle with two individuals onboard.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the discovery of six kilograms of heroin concealed beneath the driver's seat, he said.

During the personal search of the individuals, two kilograms of the narcotic substance were recovered from them, the SSP added.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anas Ajaz Awan, a resident of Dildar Tangdar in Kupwara, and Zahid Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Channipora in Kupwara's Tangdar.

The narcotics and the vehicle used in the commission of the crime have been seized as evidence, the police officer said.

He stated that a case under sections 8/21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and and further investigation is ongoing.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered narcotics were smuggled from Pakistan as part of a cross-border drug trafficking network," Hussain said.

J-K Police is actively pursuing both backward and forward linkages to dismantle this syndicate and identify all individuals involved in this illicit trade, the SSP added.

He said the police remains resolute in its mission to eradicate drug trafficking and ensure the safety of the community. PTI SSB ARD ARD