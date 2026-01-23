Srinagar receives season's first snowfall, flight operations disrupted

Srinagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Most parts of Kashmir received fresh snowfall, including the season's first in Srinagar city, leading to the closure of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, and cancellation of over 20 flights here, officials said on Friday.

While the plains of Kashmir recorded light to moderate snowfall, the upper areas and higher reaches of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, the officials said.

They said the uptown areas in the city here received around two inches of snow, while the areas around the Srinagar airport here recorded three to four inches of snow.

The famous skiing resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, received over two feet of fresh snow, while the Sonamarg tourist resort in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district recorded over six inches, and the Pahalgam resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district around three inches, the officials said.

Moderate to heavy snowfall has been recorded in many areas in Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara Shopian, Pulwama, and Bandipora districts, while Anantnag and Kulgam districts received light to moderate snow, the officials added.

The snowfall was going on when last reports came in, the officials said.

Few other areas, including parts of downtown Srinagar, received rains, they said.

The snow accumulation at the Srinagar airport here disrupted the flight operations as the runway was not available, officials at the airport said.

"Over 20 flights have been cancelled so far due to bad weather. The runway is not available as of now and shall take at least four hours after snowfall stops," the airport officials said.

The Srinagar-Jammu national highway was also closed for traffic due to snowfall and rains in many areas along the highway, officials in the Traffic Department said.

The Mughal Road, the alternate road connecting the valley with Jammu region, was also shut, while the Srinagar-Leh national highway was also closed for traffic due to snowfall in Sonamarg and Zojila Axis, they said.

District authorities and police have established control rooms and helplines in various areas to provide help to the people, officials said.

They said the authorities have pressed men and machinery into service to clear the snow from vital roads.

The Meteorological Department has forecast the current weather system to continue till Friday evening.

The MeT Office said there is a possibility of heavy rain or snow with gusty winds or hailstorm over few districts of Pir-Panjal range, Chenab valley and south Kashmir.

High-speed winds swept many places in the valley, including Srinagar, last night, uprooting trees, electricity poles, and rooftops in few areas, while also snapping power lines, the officials said.

They said electricity was snapped in several areas of the valley, but restorations work was going on, they added. PTI SSB DV DV