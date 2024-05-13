Srinagar records 37.93% voter turnout; J-K Lt Governor, political parties thank voters

Srinagar, May 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and the political parties on Monday congratulated the people of Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency on the "historic" voter turnout.

Advertisment

The Srinagar constituency witnessed 37.93 per cent voting in the first Lok Sabha election in the Valley since the scrapping of Article 370, with the Election Commission (EC) stating that it was the "highest turnout in decades".

"Today, people came out in large numbers to cast their votes in Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency and reaffirmed their faith in democracy and the constitution. I commend the hard work by all the stakeholders for free, fair, peaceful and smooth conduct of the polling," the LG said in a post on X.

Sinha said it is heartening to see the huge surge in the voting percentage in the biggest festival of democracy.

Advertisment

"I truly appreciate the enthusiasm of electors and hopeful to see historic turnout in the next two phases. I appeal to all to vote without fear and vote with responsibility and pride," he added.

National Conference (NC) candidate from Srinagar, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, said he was humbled by the turnout.

"Thank you Srinagar, Pulwama, Gandarbal and Budgam. Really humbled by the numbers in which you have spoken. Last but not the least, thank you so much Shopian," he said on X.

Advertisment

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari hailed the people for a "historic participation".

"Gratitude overflows to the voters of Srinagar parliamentary seat for their historic participation, a testament to the resilience of democracy. Heartfelt thanks to the Election Commission of India, UT administration of J&K and all those involved for ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process throughout the day," he said.

Bukhari said kudos to Apni Party leaders, workers and well-wishers also for their tireless efforts to mobilize the voters.

"Due thanks also to the Chief Electoral Officer, J&K for ensuring transparent and smooth conduct of the process. This monumental turnout reflects a renewed faith in the democratic process. Let's cherish this win-win situation for our country's democratic ethos," he said. PTI SSB KSS KSS