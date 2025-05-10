Srinagar residents hope conflict gives way to lasting peace

Srinagar: Continuous artillery shelling and attempts to hit military installations from across the border by Pakistan might have affected daily life in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, but residents of Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital remained unfazed.

Pakistan carried out multiple attempts to strike vital installations in the city. Drone attacks on several installations, including Srinagar airport and south Kashmir's Awantipora air base, were thwarted late on Friday. The sound of explosions pierced the eerie calm as mosque loudspeakers were used to urge locals to switch off their lights as a precautionary measure.

However, instead of panicking, the residents -- many of whom were seen in the streets on Saturday discussing the India-Pakistan military standoff in the wake of Operation Sindoor -- expressed hope that this conflict would give way to lasting peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

India and Pakistan have since agreed to a ceasefire, with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announcing that the directors general of military operations of both countries had decided to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday.

Before that, however, discussions on the standoff had seeped into everyday conversation -- from the kerbside to the local bakery.

While bits and pieces of information -- mostly unverified and shared on social media -- made up the most part of the discussion, some people were ready to offer their "expert opinions" on the situation.

"The tradition of discussing current affairs is endemic to Kashmiri society. I think it helps us to divert attention from the imminent danger while remaining in touch with reality," said Farooq Ahmad Reshi, a teacher at a private school.

Kashmiris are "politically aware" as they have been at the centre of a conflict for almost 80 years, he said.

"Kashmir might be a valley in the mountains but it has historically been a gateway to past civilisations -- from the Indus Valley to central Asia," he said, adding discussions about the military conflict had become an integral part of their lives.

Schools were shut, business was low but traders kept their stores open -- if not in the hope of making some sales, then gossiping about the latest developments.

"It helps us retain our sanity. We have seen too many lockdowns in the last few years. This conflict is not as bad," said Mudasir Ahmad, a businessman in the Lal Chowk commercial hub.

While some residents saw the conflict as a silver lining, many lamented its futility to resolve the situation.

"Violence has been part of life in Kashmir for so long. We want it to be settled one way or the other. If this conflict settles it for good, then this conflict is good," said Yawar Hussian, a local.

Another local, Mehraj Ahmad, however, said war could only bring destruction and misery.

"The two countries should sit across a table and address each other's concerns so that innocent people do not have to suffer," he said.