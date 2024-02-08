Srinagar terror attack: Mortal remains of Amritpal consigned to flames

Amritsar, Feb 8 (PTI) The mortal remains of Amritpal Singh, who was killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, were consigned to the flames at his village Chamyari in Punjab's Ajnala on Thursdau.

The 31-year-old carpenter was shot dead from point blank range at Shalla Kadal in uptown Habba Kadal on Wednesday.

Rohit Masih, who was with Singh, was injured in the attack and he died at the SKIMS hospital in Srinagar on Thursday. Masih was also from Punjab.

This incident was the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Scores of villagers attended the cremation of Singh, who is survived by his parents, elder brother and five sisters. PTI JMS CHS ANB ANB